Israeli occupation announces ceasefire in Gaza

On Thursday, after months of intense military operations following the Palestinian resistance's Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023, the Israeli announced a ceasefire in Gaza. The ceasefire, brokered in Doha, Qatar, came after numerous failed negotiations and the pressure of U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for a ceasefire before his inauguration in January 2025. The agreement includes several provisions aimed at improving conditions for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, although Israel refused to release high-ranking prisoners. It also established an Egyptian-Qatari committee to manage the return of displaced people to northern Gaza. The agreement will be implemented in three phases, starting on January 19, 2025.



Phase I (42 days):

•Military operations will cease temporarily, with Israeli forces withdrawing from populated areas and moving back to areas along Gaza’s border.

•Israeli air activity will also be suspended for part of the day.

•Around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners will be released, including 250 sentenced to life imprisonment.

•Displaced persons will begin returning to their homes, and humanitarian aid will flow freely into Gaza, especially through Rafah Crossing.

•There will be prisoner exchanges between Hamas and Israel, including the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

•The process of rebuilding infrastructure and providing temporary housing for the displaced will begin.



Phase II (42 days):

•A permanent ceasefire will take effect, with both sides halting military operations.

•Exchanges of prisoners will continue, and Israeli forces will fully withdraw from Gaza.



Phase III (42 days):

•The bodies of the deceased on both sides will be exchanged.

•A comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza will be initiated, expected to take 3 to 5 years, including compensation for those affected by the war.

•All crossings will be opened to allow the free movement of people and goods.

The agreement marks the beginning of a difficult and long process of recovery and rebuilding for Gaza, with continued international support and oversight.

