Zelensky responds to offer from Slovak Premier

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded curtly to Slovak Prime Robert Fico's offer to hold discussions on the issue of Russian gas transit. Ukraine decided to stop the flow of Russian natural gas through its pipelines to the EU at the end of 2024, affecting countries like Austria, Italy, and Slovakia. This move led to tensions, with Fico warning he would block EU initiatives supporting Ukraine and take action against Kiev.



Fico sent an open letter inviting Zelensky to negotiations on the matter, suggesting a meeting near the Slovak-Ukrainian border. In response, Zelensky offered a terse invitation for Fico to come to Kyiv on Friday, sharing a screenshot of the letter.



The gas transit halt has particularly upset Slovakia, which relied on the route for its energy needs. Fico accused Zelensky of damaging Slovakia's financial interests and potentially causing an energy crisis in the EU, demanding compensation from Ukraine. In turn, Zelensky defended the decision as an effort to reduce Moscow's profits from gas exports.



Fico had previously expressed frustration with Zelensky, criticizing his approach in Europe as "begging and blackmailing" for financial aid. Meanwhile, Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to sabotage a crucial gas facility in Krasnodar, which plays a key role in the TurkStream pipeline.

