Rpost Partners With IIANC To Enhance Email Security And E-Signatures For Insurance Professionals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in e-signature and email cybersecurity, has partnered with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) to expand the adoption of RMail's military-grade email encryption. IIANC members now have access to RMail's suite of security features, including HIPAA-compliant email encryption, certified proof of delivery, secure file sharing, and impostor protection-critical tools for safeguarding sensitive client communications.



IIANC COO Rebecca Shigley praised the partnership, emphasizing how RMail ensures email security and compliance while RSign simplifies e-signature workflows, saving agencies time and costs. With RPost's award-winning technology and commitment to customer support, IIANC members can confidently enhance security, streamline processes, and ensure compliance in today's digital business landscape.



