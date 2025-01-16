Agreements discussed in Doha begin to take shape

(MENAFN) The agreements being discussed in Doha are beginning to take shape, with plans for a gradual deal that includes the release of some abducted individuals, a temporary ceasefire, partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of several hundred Palestinian prisoners. Sources in Israel, mediation countries, as well as statements from Hamas and the Palestinian Authority confirm that this deal is moving forward. The next move is in Hamas's hands. They are not expected to provide a list of living hostages at this stage, but must respond to a draft proposal which, if accepted, could lead to a framework agreement. A senior source close to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that the agreement is closer than ever to being finalized. However, the key question remains whether Hamas will show flexibility or introduce obstacles in the final stages.



While the details of the deal remain unclear, the plan includes the release of certain individuals Israel deems as humanitarian cases, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. A 42-day ceasefire and partial Israeli withdrawal are also part of the deal. The agreement is phased, with the first stage focused on specific groups such as women, men over 50, and those in poor health, though Hamas considers some of these individuals soldiers, which complicates matters. The deal would not include all civilian men under 50 or those captured on October 7, many of whom are at serious health risks after prolonged captivity. A significant point in the agreement is the use of vague language around “ending the state of hostilities,” which could allow both parties to interpret the deal in their favor. While Hamas could claim a promise to end the war, Israel might argue that the agreement does not preclude resuming military operations when necessary. This will be critical in shaping the course of the deal.



Hamas has reportedly agreed to include men under 50 in the release, particularly those in poor health, although it sees Israel's approach as a maneuver. The release will take place at different rates, and Hamas aims to secure the release of more prisoners, including those serving life sentences for killings, provided they can verify that they are still alive within the first week of the ceasefire.

