'Is That A Joke': Joe Biden Or Trump - Who's Most Credited For Gaza Ceasefire? US President Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden reacted sharply when asked during a press on Wednesday who's most credited with the Gaza ceasefire:“You or Trump?” Biden responded,“Is that a joke?”

Both Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald claimed credit for the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday.

The White House reportedly brought Trump's Middle East envoy into negotiations that have dragged on for months. Trump wasted no time asserting he was the driving force behind the deal.

Meanwhile, Biden stressed that the deal was reached under“the precise contours” of a plan he set out in late May.

What did Donald Trump say?

Trump posted on TRUTH social media,“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies."

“I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," Trump said. "With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven," he added.

What did Joe Biden say?

President Biden said in a statement on Wednesday,“Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.”

"My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon," he posted in X.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Israel and Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire deal and hostage release truce after months of negotiations on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden called it the“toughest negotiations” he has ever experienced.

The outgoing US President added that the Gaza ceasefire deal includes a“full and complete ceasefire” as part of phase one and a“permanent end to the war” in an unfinalised second phase.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete, and the final details are being worked out.