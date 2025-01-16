A Week Of Positivism For Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Today marks four months in office for Prime Jafar Hassan. Since assuming his role, just days after the resignation of former prime minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, the prime minister has delivered reassuring messages about the government's commitment to addressing the challenges facing the Jordanian and has promised to invigorate it.

One significant example of the government's positive steps in fulfilling this promise is the $800 million by Albemarle, an American chemical company.

This development is particularly gratifying for me, as former Prime Minister Hani Al Mulki and I played a pivotal role in bringing this company to Jordan after visiting their offices in Richmond, Virginia, in early 1998.

Since then, their collaboration with the Potash Mines Company in Jordan has been exemplary.

The project is expected to create over 600 direct job opportunities and indirectly create jobs in other sectors, such as shipping, transportation, and more.

Another highly anticipated initiative, which has finally come to fruition, is the National Carrier project in Aqaba.

This venture involves a partnership between the Ministry of Water and the Meridian Contracting Company.

Also known as the Aqaba-Amman Desalination Water Project, this initiative will eventually generate over 300 million cubic meters of clean water, increasing the supply of household water by 100 per cent and the total water availability by 25 per cent.

One of the key advantages of kickstarting this project is that it will rebuke the rumours that the delays were due to Israeli pressures aimed at keeping the possibility of a Jordan-Israel solar energy for water deal on the table.

Funnily, it also dispels the zany concerns that the government should be blamed for the lack of rainfall - although, in a twist of irony, rain poured the night after the deal was signed, perhaps an omen of better things to come.

The signing of this important deal was witnessed by both the prime minister and the US ambassador.

Special credit also goes to the current Minister of Planning Zeina Toukan, for her significant contributions to this agreement.

Another piece of positive news is the government's decision last Saturday, January 11, to subsidize the export of agricultural produce at JD 25 per ton for sea shipments and JD 50 per ton for air shipments.

This initiative is expected to facilitate and promote the export of winter fruits and Jordan Valley vegetables, a timely move given the high demand for these products in foreign markets.

It signals a repositioning of Jordanian produce exports, particularly to Europe, after a period of disruption.

The initiatives led by the minister of Agriculture deserve commendation.

He has been working diligently for a number of years to enhance and modernise agricultural production in Jordan.

However, we should caution Minister Khaled Hneifat that these subsidies are likely to benefit big farmers and shipping companies disproportionately.

A smart solution to ensure smaller farmers also benefit would involve purchasing their produce collectively and organizing it for shipment.

A fourth positive development is the decision by the prime minister to form a joint committee between the private and public sectors to study the industrial sector in Jordan.

This decision was made three days ago, during a meeting between the prime minister, relevant ministers, the head of Jordan's Chamber of Industry, and several of its members.

While the meeting was predictably challenging, the prospects for industrial expansion in Jordan remain highly promising, particularly in the mining subsector.

It is important to note that the challenges facing the industrial sector are far more complex than those of other sectors.

Indicators suggest that mineral production and exports have risen significantly, as reflected in the performance of the Potash Company and the Phosphate Company.

However, many industrial public shareholding companies are struggling, with plummeting share values and financial instability.

These companies urgently require attention and well-rounded solutions to ensure their survival.

On a regional level, there has also been encouraging news, despite the atrocities committed by Netanyahu's government and the Israeli army against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The first piece of positive regional news comes from Syria, where the new regime appears to be making concerted efforts to establish an all-inclusive government, while fostering positive relations with its neighbors.

These signs suggest that Syria is on the path of returning to normalcy.

The second regional development is the restoration of constitutional sensibility in Lebanon, highlighted by the election of President Joseph Aoun and his successful appointment of a new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The third positive development, though still tentative, is the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza.

If this happens before January 20, the day President-elect Trump is sworn into office, I suggest that our government prepare a comprehensive“must-do” list in anticipation of the changes this new administration may bring.

This list should include preparations for potential peace talks and strategies for handling the expected pressures on Jordan to re-normalise its relationship with Israel.

Jordan must be ready for any potential disruptions in the region.

In conclusion, I would like to thank the current government for its proactive approach and dedication to domestic policy.

However, we must also focus on positioning the nation to capitalise on regional opportunities while mitigating potential threats.