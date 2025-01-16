Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.

The global systemic lupus erythematosus market size was estimated to be USD 2.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will expand due to factors such as the rising prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus, improvements in biologic therapies, a greater emphasis on personalized medicine, approval of new and innovative treatment options, more public awareness campaigns, and advancements in diagnostic methods.



A key driver in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) market is the continuous approval of innovative treatment options, exemplified by GSK plc's announcement in May 2024 regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of a new 200 mg subcutaneous administration for Benlysta (belimumab). This new option is specifically intended for patients aged five years and older with active SLE already receiving standard therapy. By extending the use of Benlysta to a younger patient population, this advancement offers a more convenient treatment alternative and enhances patient outcomes. Furthermore, such innovations contribute to revenue growth for pharmaceutical companies, thereby driving the overall expansion of the SLE market.

North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of biologic therapies, strong presence of key market players, and supportive regulatory approvals.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness of systemic lupus erythematosus, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving access to advanced therapies, growing patient population, and expanding presence of pharmaceutical companies investing in the region's emerging markets.

For instance. ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company that is creating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies based on transformative logic-gate technology for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced in February 2024 that the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) has granted a $8 million grant to ImmPACT Bio for the company's ongoing Phase 1b/2 study evaluating IMPT-514 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and refractory lupus nephritis (LN). Considering the aim of deeply and broadly reducing autoreactive immune cells, IMPT-514 is a potentially ground-breaking CD19/CD20 bispecific CAR T-cell treatment.

Market Segmentation Trends

By drug class, the immunosuppressant segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global systemic lupus erythematosus market in 2023 owing to the increasing reliance on immunosuppressive therapies for managing severe symptoms, their proven efficacy in reducing inflammation, and the growing prevalence of SLE globally, driving demand for these treatments. For instance, Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. announced, on 20 September 2024, that it has filed an IND application with the U.s. FDA to assess its CD19xCD3 bispecific T cell engager, CLN-978, for the management of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Additionally, the biologics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, advancements in monoclonal antibody treatments, expanding indications for biologic drugs like Benlysta, and their superior efficacy in treating moderate to severe cases of systemic lupus erythematosus compared to traditional therapies.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global systemic lupus erythematosus market in 2023 owing to the widespread availability and convenience of oral medications, patient preference for non-invasive treatments, and the effectiveness of oral immunosuppressants and corticosteroids in managing SLE symptoms. For instance, in November 2023, GSK announces that the FDA has approved Benlysta (belimumab), a new medication, for the treatment of individuals with SLE who are on conventional therapy. A monoclonal antibody called Benlysta targets B cells, a subset of white blood cells implicated in SLE. Benlysta has been demonstrated in clinical trials to enhance quality of life and lessen the frequency of SLE flare-ups. Additionally, the subcutaneous segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased patient preference for self-administration, convenience of at-home treatments, advancements in subcutaneous formulations like Benlysta, and reduced risk of complications compared to intravenous administration.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global systemic lupus erythematosus market in 2023 owing to the high volume of prescriptions for complex biologics and immunosuppressive therapies dispensed in hospital settings, the need for specialized medications requiring professional supervision, and the increasing number of hospital admissions for severe SLE cases. For instance, in March 2024, the U.S. FDA authorized Seattle Children's Hospital to start the nation's first clinical trial for SLE patients under the age of 18 using CAR-T cell treatment. Additionally, the online pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms, increasing patient preference for home delivery of medications, greater access to a wide range of treatments at competitive prices, and the convenience of remote ordering for chronic disease management like systemic lupus erythematosus.

