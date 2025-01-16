Tourism, Water Ministries Sign Mou To Enhance Water Efficiency

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve water efficiency and preserve resources in the tourism sector.

The MoU, signed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Fadi Balawi and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation Jihad Mahamid, aligns with Jordan's national strategy for water conservation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement also aims to implement the water demand management policy and enhance efficiency in water usage, particularly in high-consumption tourism establishments.

The Ministry of Tourism, in a statement, underscored that the MoU aligns with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision, where both ministries pledged to assist tourism stakeholders in optimising water use, conserving resources and institutionalising water demand management practices across the sector.

The agreement highlights collaboration between the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, water utilities, private sector entities and water technology providers to identify sustainable solutions.

It also promotes adopting innovative water-saving technologies and providing tools, systems and training to tourism institutions and professionals to improve water efficiency.

Balawi highlighted that advancing water efficiency in the tourism sector is a shared responsibility essential for achieving environmental and economic sustainability.

He stressed the ministry's dedication to positioning the tourism sector as a model of conservation and sustainable development, noting that this effort will safeguard natural resources, reduce environmental impact and lower operating costs for tourism facilities.

Mahamid praised the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for its leadership in water conservation, noting that the agreement reflects Jordan's commitment to optimising water efficiency.

He commended tourism operators who have adopted modern water-saving technologies, highlighting their contributions to environmental preservation.

Part of the National Water Conservation Plan (2024–2026), the MoU is supported by the USAID-funded Water Conservation Project and aims to improve water security, promote sustainable practices and ensure reliable tourism services across Jordan's governorates.