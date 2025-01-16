Switzerland Welcomes Announcement Of Ceasefire In Gaza, Commends Efforts Of Mediators
1/16/2025 4:06:22 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Swiss government welcomed on Thursday the announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza and commended the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States in mediating to finalize the agreement.
In a post on its official account on X, the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the parties to fully implement it, respect international law and conclude a permanent ceasefire.
The joint mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, succeeded in reaching an agreement between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and detainees. The agreement is set to take effect next Sunday.
