Pres Lukashenko Approves Strategies Of Belarus' Participation In SCO, BRICS

MINSK, Jan 16 (NNN-XINHUA) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has approved the strategies of Belarusian participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, the administration of Belarusian president said on Wednesday.

The strategy of Belarus' participation in the SCO defines the conceptual areas of activity, goals and objectives of Belarus' participation in the SCO and mechanisms for their implementation in the near and medium term.

The strategy dealing with BRICS defines the priority areas of Belarus's interaction with the member states and partner states of this group.

In 2024 Belarus became a full member of the SCO family and then formalized its status of a BRICS partner state.

Both strategies are designed for five years until 2030. They can be extended, updated and revised taking into account certain current trends. - NNN-XINHUA