IIM Raipur Inaugurates 5th Batch of Executive Master of Business Administration

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15th January 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for #BuildingBusinessOwners, conducted the inaugural ceremony for the 5th Batch of the Executive Master of Business Administration (eMBA). As many as 145 professionals enrolled in this immersive course, consisting of 40 females and 105 male aspirants.



The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Niharika Rai, HR Leader, Microsoft Security IDC along with Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur and other esteemed faculty and staff members of the institute.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, said, “Our two-year Executive MBA program is designed such that it will not only increase your knowledge base but also give a holistic development through exposure to international universities. The cohort this year represents a remarkable diversity of industries and expertise, which will foster collaborative growth. After these two years of learning, you will become an alumnus of IIM Raipur. Make out the maximum of your time in these two years.”

To be delivered in hybrid mode, the meticulously crafted curriculum is for professionals aspiring to take on leadership roles in the future. The average age group of this year’s intake is 34. The 5th batch boasts a diverse range of student body, comprising individuals with experience from various industrial backgrounds. The major sectors include insurance, finance, healthcare, commerce, automotive etc. This diversity not only brings a wealth of knowledge to the program but also extensive networking opportunities.

The Executive MBA program offers a blend of various general management theories, soft skills and analytical methods with real world business scenario cases for junior, mid-level and senior executives aspiring to assume a leadership role in their respective functions/organizations. The participants will also spend 15 days in IIM Raipur’s fabulous campus over two campus visits.





