The 'Vishwarang International Hindi Olympiad 2025' to be held in more than 50 countries, including India

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Indian art, literature, and culture, along with the Hindi language, have achieved new heights of popularity worldwide. The number of people learning Hindi to understand Indian art, literature, culture, and historical heritage has significantly increased abroad. Similarly, there is a growing demand for learning Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states of India, especially in the north-eastern and southern states. The National Education Policy of the Government of India emphasizes language learning as a skill. It is heartening to see Hindi being established globally as a language of employment. The 'Vishwarang' festival, dedicated to literature, art, and culture on a global level, has prepared a new global platform for the preservation and promotion of Hindi, Indian languages, and local dialects in its six editions.”



These thoughts were expressed by Mr. Santosh Choubey, Director of 'Vishwarang' and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, while chairing the two-day meeting for the 'Vishwarang International Hindi Olympiad 2025'. On this occasion, Mr. Santosh Choubey announced that this year, the 'Vishwarang International Hindi Olympiad 2025' will be held from 14th September 2025 (Hindi Day) to 30th September 2025 in more than fifty countries associated with 'Vishwarang', including India.



The two-day international meeting commenced with floral tributes to the statue of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. At the beginning of the meeting, Professor Amitabh Saxena presented a detailed plan for the Vishwarang International Hindi Olympiad 2025. Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi Vats, Pro-Chancellor, R.N.T.U., shared her thoughts on organizing the Hindi Olympiad across all six universities of the AISECT Group. Dr. Jawahar Karnawat, Director, Tagore International Hindi Centre, presented suggestions received from various countries regarding the organization of the Hindi Olympiad.

In this international two-day meeting, Mr. Anup Bhargava (USA), Dr. Rama Thakshak (Netherlands), Jai Verma (Nottingham, UK), Mr. Chintamani Verma (Myanmar), Shikha Rastogi (Thailand), Mr. Abhishek Tripathi (Ireland), Dr. Mauna Kaushik (Bulgaria), shared their creative thoughts in person. Dr. Sandhya Singh (Singapore), Dr. Ulfat (Uzbekistan), Dr. Yuri Botvinken (Ukraine), Dr. Pragati Tipnis (Russia), Ms. Atila Kotalawal (Sri Lanka), participated virtually, presenting their creative suggestions.



During the two-day international meeting, Dr. Nutan Pandey, Central Hindi Directorate (Delhi), Mr. Dhanji Prasad, Central Hindi Institute (Agra-Delhi), Dr. Kumud Sharma, Vice President, Sahitya Akademi and Professor, Delhi University (Delhi), Dr. Karuna Shankar Upadhyay, Senior Professor and Head, Hindi Department, Mumbai University (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Mr. Anil Sharma Joshi, President, Global Hindi Family (Delhi), Prof. Jitendra Srivastava, Director, International Division, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU, Delhi), Mr. Naveen Lohani (Meerut University, Uttar Pradesh), Dr. Soma Bandopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, West Bengal University of Teachers Training, Education Planning and Administration, Kolkata (West Bengal), Dr. S.A. Manjunath (Mangalore, Karnataka), Mrs. Anupama Tiwari (Bangalore, Karnataka), Mr. Ramgopal Singh (Ahmedabad, Gujarat), Prof. Sushil Kumar Sharma (Mizoram), Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Mahatma Gandhi National Hindi University (Wardha) actively participated as representatives of various states in India, sharing their thoughts on the broad framework of the Vishwarang International Hindi Olympiad 2025.



On this occasion, senior storyteller Mr. Mukesh Verma, Dr. Pushpa Asiwaal, Director-Coordinator, S.G.S.U., Dr. Sangeeta Jauhri, Registrar, R.N.T.U., Dr. Padmesh Chaturvedi, O.A.D., Chairman, Kunal Singh, Coordinator, Multilingual Translation Center, Dr. Gayatri Rajput, Dr. Arun Pandey, Ms. Jyoti Raghuvanshi, National Coordinator, Vanmali Srijan Peeth, Mr. Prashant Soni, also actively participated from the institute's side.

The international meeting was coordinated by Dr. Jawahar Karnawat, Director, Tagore International Hindi Center, and Mr. Sanjay Singh Rathore, Secretary, Vishwarang Secretariat. It is noteworthy that a cultural evening was organized for the invited guests at the 'Mukt Dhara' campus of Tagore National School of Drama. Under the coordination of senior musician Mr. Santosh Kaushik and Director of the School of Drama, Mr. Manoj Nair, the students of the School of Drama mesmerized everyone with their performances of drama music, poems, and colourful vibrant songs from Braj and Mainpuri. The technical and administrative support for organizing the international meeting was provided by Dr. Ramesh Vishwakarma, Mrs. Vandana Srivastava, Mr. Mukesh Sen, Mr. Dinesh Lohani, Mr. Kartik Sarathe, Mr. Anil Goswami, Mr. Upendra Patne, Mr. Utkarsh Kate, and Mr. Umesh Sharma.









