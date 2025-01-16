Unemployment Is Not The Final

Reservation contributes significantly to the growing unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir. Reservation in government jobs often reserves a significant portion of opportunities for specific groups. This can lead to heightened competition for those in the general category, limiting their chances of securing jobs. As a result, individuals from non-reserved categories find it harder to get jobs. Sometimes, individuals benefiting from reservation may lack the essential skills required for certain job positions, especially in a highly competitive job market. Meanwhile, individuals in the general category who have the necessary skills and educational qualifications are frequently overlooked and unable to secure jobs. Young people are starting to realize that, regardless of whether they study or not, their fate often leads to unemployment. The reservation policy should be revised to ensure a fair distribution of opportunities for all communities in Jammu and Kashmir. Introducing skill-based reservation would focus on offering opportunities based on an individual's skills, abilities, and qualifications, rather than their community background. This approach would ensure that individuals with the right expertise have access to job opportunities, helping to align the workforce with the needs of the job market. It could offer employment opportunities to the general category, which is experiencing the highest levels of unemployment.

Entrepreneurship: A Viable Option

Parents should back their children in starting businesses. Young people often spend their time dreaming about jobs and waiting for opportunities. Despite the tough job market, both the youth and their parents are determined for them to secure a job. They endure long waits and keep trying, yet still cannot secure one. Some individuals are eager to start a business due to their frustration with unemployment, but they lack the confidence to take the risks required. They also receive no encouragement from their parents, who consider job security to be a safer option than the risks associated with starting a business. Some young people worry that if the business fails, their parents will blame them for the financial setbacks. The hypocrisy of parents is revealed when they have saved a significant amount for their children's marriage but refuse to allocate even a small portion of that money to help them start a business. It is the parents' responsibility to inspire their children and help them explore alternative options if they are unable to find a job. Times have changed since our parents' generation, and the job market is much more competitive now. While competition has intensified in nearly every business sector, the population is also rising, leading to an increase in consumption. If an individual wishes to start a business, parents should offer financial assistance. They should refrain from viewing their unemployed children as a burden. Often, young men face this stigma once they reach a certain age without earning money. With unemployment at its peak, parents must be a source of support rather than adding pressure for employment.

There Are Plenty More Fish in the Sea: Key Considerations for the Youth

A few years ago, while pursuing my BCA, I was impressed by how students from foreign countries balanced work with their studies. I thought that securing a job alongside my education would be a great accomplishment. But when I explored the job market, I discovered that opportunities were scarce. The few jobs that were available required previous experience. After a while, I found my purpose, which led me down a very different path. I am no longer worried about unemployment in my life as my plans are distinct. This experience of not getting the job could help you grow and prepare for better chances later on. There could be a more suitable opportunity or a new route opening up for you soon. Young people often expect too much at the start of their careers and are not willing to start from the bottom. It can be discouraging for them to spend a lot on education, only to end up with a small salary or no job. But they have closed themselves off from new possibilities and stopped considering other areas. There are self-employed individuals who make significantly more than some people with formal education. It is better to keep working towards your dreams, stay persistent, and take on any small job temporarily to support yourself. Success takes time and does not come instantly. I have seen carpenters, plumbers, and masons earning more than some people with formal education. Even having a small-scale business that keeps you busy is far better than being unemployed with nothing to do. It is true that an empty mind is the devil's workshop. Indeed, something is better than nothing.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The writer is from Srinagar and is currently pursuing an MBA at the Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management in Hyderpora. She can be reached at [email protected]

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now