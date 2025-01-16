2 Mps Elected As Members Of AIIMS Jammu
Date
1/16/2025 1:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Union health Ministry has notified that Jugal Kishore (MP, Jammu) and Rajkumar Roat (MP Banswara- Rajasthan) will serve as members of the institute body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu.
In a notification, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced their appointment as members of the institute body of AIIMS Jammu after their election to these positions.
“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 4(g) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 1956 (25 of 1956) as amended by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Act, 2012 (37 of 2012), the Central Government hereby notifies Shri Jugal Kishore and Shri Rajkumar Raot, elected by the members of Lok Sabha to serve as Members of the Institute Body of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu,” reads the notification.
While Jugal Kishore Sharma belongs to BJP, Rajkumar Raot is founder of Bharat Adivasi Party.
According to the Ministry's notification, the term of office of members shall be governed by the provisions contained in Section 6 of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 1956. As per AIIMS Act- 1956, three members of parliament of whom two shall be elected from among themselves by the members of the House of the People and one from among themselves by the members of the Council of States.
