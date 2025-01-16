Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA)
--
1982 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law to establish the Zakat (alms) House to be supervised by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.
2004 -- State of Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Nabila Al-Mulla presented her credentials to UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to be the first Arab Muslim woman Ambassador to the UN.
2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah instructed disbursement of 1,000 Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) to every citizen in addition to a 14-month free ration to mark the 50th Independence Anniversary, 20th Liberation Anniversary and his 5th Anniversary in office.
2012 -- The Geneva-based Euro-Arab Environment organization selected Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, head of Kuwait Voluntary Work Center, as one of four Arab women leaders in environment for 2011.
2017 -- Kuwait SC won the Crown Prince Football Cup for the sixth time in the club's history after beating Qadsia SC 5-3 in penalty shootout.
2020 -- State of Kuwait hosted the 19th Asian Handball Mens Championship.
2022 -- Mohammad Burbayye', of Kuwait, named world jet ski champion after maintaining the leadership of the general standing, and came second in the final round of the 2021-22 Jet Ski World Cup Pro Runabout GP after topping the points table in three previous rounds at Thailand's Jomtien Beach resort. (end) bs
