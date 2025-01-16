Turkish Foreign Minister supports cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan expressed approval on Wednesday for a cease-fire pact between Israel and Hamas.



“The agreement reached to establish a cease-fire in Gaza is a valuable step in the name of justice and humanity,” Fidan posted on X, commending Qatar and Egypt for their instrumental roles in facilitating the deal.



Fidan emphasized the importance of fully adhering to the terms of the agreement and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. He called on the global community to fulfill “this and moral responsibility.”



He further stressed the need to pursue sustainable peace and the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state.



Reaffirming Ankara's commitment to “the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers and sisters from the very first day,” Fidan stated Turkey’s willingness to assume any necessary responsibilities.



“We will continue to work with all our strength to build a future where oppression ends, justice prevails, and the flame of Palestine's independence burns freely,” he concluded.

