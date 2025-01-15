Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend For January 2025
Date
1/15/2025 4:16:16 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on February 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025.
These dividends are designated as“eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.
Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.
| Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|
| Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
| Nick Thomson, CFA
| Investor Relations
| Investor Relations
| t. 403.221.0833
| t. 403.221.0874
| e. ...
| e. ...
| w.
| w.
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109095302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.