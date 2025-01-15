TEDCO Selects AIN To Support Management And Investment Of Allocated SSBCI Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As a mission-driven organization, we are excited to work with early-stage entrepreneurs and TEDCO to strengthen Maryland's innovation ecosystem and support the successful deployment of valuable SSBCI funding," said Sherman Williams, co-founder and managing partner of AIN Ventures.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with TEDCO to invest in Maryland's founders," said Emily McMahan, co-founder and general partner of AIN Ventures. "Together, we're not just providing capital; we're offering support to nurture the next generation of startups across the state. This collaboration will drive innovation and economic impact and unlock new opportunities."

AIN Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed and seed-stage investments at the intersection of deep technology and dual-use technology. Separately, the fund also invests in military veteran-led startups. Startup founders will also have access to AIN Ventures' Academy Investor Network, a syndicate of graduates from the five U.S. military service academies that invest alongside AIN and help with deal-sourcing, vetting and providing post-investment support.

"TEDCO is fully committed to supporting the growth and development of Maryland's innovation ecosystem," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall , TEDCO CEO. "Through our collaboration with AIN Ventures, we will expand our reach, support more small businesses and continue advancing innovation across the state."

receiving an infusion of up to $50 million in funding from SSBCI initiative. This funding supports recipients of TEDCO's

Social Impact Funds -along with the $10 million earmarked for the Venture Capital Limited Partnership (VCLP) Equity program. Of this amount, $3 million has been allocated to 100KM Ventures as part of the VCLP program.

TEDCO , the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at .

Tammi Thomas , Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO

