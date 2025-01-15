U.S. Inflation Eases, Fed Maintains Cautious Stance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Bureau of Statistics released the latest Consumer Price data on January 15, 2025. US inflation rose 2.9% year-over-year in December 2024, slightly above expectations.



Core inflation, excluding food and energy, increased 3.2% annually. The Reserve faces a delicate balancing act as it navigates economic uncertainties. The December CPI figures show inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target.



Energy costs drove much of the increase, with prices rising 4.4% for the month. Food prices climbed 0.3%. costs continued to decelerate but still rose 4.7% annually.



The data suggests inflationary pressures persist despite the Fed's efforts to tame price growth. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in 2024, bringing the federal funds rate to 4.25-4.5%.



Policymakers signaled only two more 25 basis point cuts for 2025. The Fed aims to achieve a soft landing by cooling inflation without triggering a recession. Economic growth remains solid, with GDP expanding around 2.5% in 2024.







Labor market conditions have eased but unemployment remains low at 4.2%. Consumer spending continues to show resilience. These factors complicate the Fed's inflation battle.

Inflation and Policy Challenges in 2025

Policymakers worry about the potential impacts of the incoming Trump administration's proposed trade and immigration policies. Financial markets reacted cautiously to the inflation data. Treasury yields initially rose but later reversed course.



The US dollar paused its recent rally as traders reassessed rate cut expectations. Stocks saw mixed performance, with value sectors outperforming growth. Economists debate the inflation outlook for 2025.



Some expect further moderation as supply chains improve. Others warn of persistent price pressures from a tight labor market and robust consumer demand. The Fed maintains a data-dependent approach as it navigates economic crosscurrents.



The inflation data highlights ongoing challenges for policymakers and businesses. Companies grapple with rising input costs and wage pressures. Consumers feel the pinch of higher prices across various goods and services.



The Fed walks a tightrope between supporting growth and containing inflation expectations. As 2025 unfolds, all eyes remain on incoming economic data. The Fed's next policy meeting occurs on January 28-29.



Market participants eagerly await signals on the future path of interest rates. The inflation trajectory will play a crucial role in shaping monetary policy decisions in the months ahead.

MENAFN15012025007421016031ID1109095173