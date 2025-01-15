Annual January Crisis Communications Magazine Published By O'dwyer's

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The J.R. O'Dwyer Company, has published its January 2025 Crisis Communications Magazine featuring content designed to assist corporations and organizations manage their reputation, prevent communications crises and communicate effectively with the public and stakeholders.







The printed January 2025 O'Dwyer's Magazine also includes 30+ profiles of top crisis communications firms in the U.S. and around the world. Article topics cover navigating corporate crises in 2025, adapting to the Trump administration, protecting a company's reputation, averting an AI crisis, the importance of the chief communications officer in a company, the future of tech public relations, crisis communications in changing political times, importance of prediction and preparation, mistakes to avoid during a crisis and more.

The firms featured in the annual issue offer services in many areas such as strategic communications, investor relations, corporate and financial communications, public affairs, issues management, grassroots campaigns, lobbying services, employee communications, media relations and social media services, media training, mergers and acquisitions, counsel to CEOs and other leaders, cybersecurity and much more.

“The issue can serve as a resource for corporations, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, smaller companies and businesses, government agencies, individuals and other organizations as they create their communications plans for 2025 and beyond and prepare for any potential crises that may arise,” said O'Dwyer's Publisher John O'Dwyer.

“The issue can also function as a resource for journalists seeking to connect with crisis communications experts for news stories in the event of crisis for a company, government agency, foreign government, or individual, as national and world events are ever-changing 24 hours a day.”

The printed January 2025 O'Dwyer's Crisis Communication issue is available for free online in full magazine interactive format at .

The issue also includes the Annual PR Buyer's Guide, featuring products and services in more than 40 categories for the public relations industry. A limited number of single printed copies are available for $7 plus shipping, New York buyers pay 8.875% state sales tax plus shipping.

About The J.R. O'Dwyer Company, Inc.:

The J.R. O'Dwyer Company, Inc., headquartered in New York, N.Y., has been covering the public relations industry since 1968. Additional products offered are its daily website, daily e-mailed news blast, weekly newsletter, rankings of PR firms, annual PR Firms directory and more. O'Dwyer's printed magazine, published seven times a year, is in its 38th year. For further information, visit .

O'Dwyer's January 2025 Crisis Communications Issue:

Image caption: Cover, O'Dwyer's January 2025 Crisis Communications Issue.

