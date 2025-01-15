PM Inaugurates New Government Services Center In Ma'an

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, January 15 (Petra) – Prime Jafar Hassan officially opened the Services Center in Ma'an on Wednesday, as the Cabinet convenes its weekly meeting in the southern governorate.In his remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted the critical role of government service centers in streamlining processes for citizens, accelerating transaction completion, and enhancing service delivery across the Kingdom. He emphasized that ensuring high levels of satisfaction is key to maintaining the quality and continuous improvement of these services.The Ma'an center is the seventh of its kind to open, joining centers previously launched in Irbid, Tafileh, Madaba, Muqabaleen, Queen Alia International Airport, and Aqaba, where a pilot center was established.The government is set to expand this initiative with plans to open 10 more centers this year, aiming for a total of 15 centers by year-end, ensuring coverage across all governorates.The Ma'an center provides 125 government services, facilitated by 24 public institutions. It operates six days a week from 9:00 AM to midnight, with an average waiting time of just 5 to 10 minutes. Services are typically completed within 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the complexity of the request.Since its soft launch in late November, the Ma'an center has processed over 7,000 transactions and serves between 150 and 200 visitors daily.The Prime Minister was joined by Minister of State for Public Sector Development, Khair Abu Saileik and Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat.