Thousands Across Gaza Celebrate Ceasefire Deal

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Thousands of Gazans celebrated Wednesday as news spread that a ceasefire and hostage release deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas, aimed at ending more than 15 months of war in the Palestinian territory. AFP journalists in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah and other areas witnessed people gathering in groups, hugging and taking photos with their mobile phones to mark the announcement.

