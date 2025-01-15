VIVAZEN® JOINS FORCES WITH FOLDS OF HONOR TO EMPOWER VETERAN AND FIRST RESPONDER FAMILIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIVAZEN Expands Its Mission to Support Heroes with Life-Changing Scholarships for Military and First Responder Families Nationwide

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAZEN is proud to honor and support the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes and their families. As part of this commitment, VIVAZEN has partnered with the Folds of Honor Foundation, a distinguished organization dedicated to provide ten academic scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

"At VIVAZEN, we stand with the everyday heroes who protect and serve our communities-veterans, first responders, and their families," said Natalie Gershon, Chief Marketing Officer at VIVAZEN. "Through our partnership with Folds of Honor, we have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by empowering the families of those who have given so much. Together, we're honoring their sacrifices and advancing our shared values of resilience, empowerment, and community care."

"Folds of Honor is excited to partner with VIVAZEN," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "This collaboration strengthens our mission to provide hope and opportunity to the families of American military and first responder heroes. Together, we'll amplify awareness and increase the impact of our scholarships, ensuring these families can pursue their educational dreams."

Founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, a decorated F-16 Viper Fighter Pilot, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million since 2007. With minority recipients representing 45% of all scholarships, the organization expanded its mission in 2022 to support the families of first responders, including police, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics.

Our collective impact is stronger together. You can join VIVAZEN in supporting military and first responder families by becoming a monthly Folds of Honor donor . Join thousands of patriots who pledge $13 a month to help make a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much.

About VIVAZEN

VIVAZEN is a trailblazer in the herbal supplement market, offering an unrivaled lineup of multi-botanical products that deliver Feel Good Relief®. With a decade of experience and a reputation for quality and safety, VIVAZEN is on a mission to empower Everyday Heroes to live their best lives through the power of plants and natural wisdom. For more information, visit

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhono .

Media:

SOURCE VIVAZEN

