Clarification Of Outlook (Guidance) 2024
Date
1/15/2025 10:17:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 567
January 15th, 2025
CLARIFICATION AND UPDATE ON FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2024
During Glunz & Jensen's closing of the 2024 accounts and in preparation for the upcoming auditing of the 2024 figures, there are 2 minor deviations compared to the full year estimate which was approved by the board of directors in August 2024 and announced to the market:
Two partially prepaid units (equipment) equal to approximately DKK 4 million in revenue were ready to be shipped during December 2024, but delivery has been postponed to 2025.
The last quarter of 2024 (Q4, 2024) has shown strong profit margins, and furthermore Glunz & Jensen has managed to reduce the fixed cost even further.
Glunz & Jensen hereby wishes to clarify the full year 2024 expectations as follows:
The revenue is expected at approximately DKK 131 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 135 million)
The EBITDA* is expected at approximately DKK 11 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 12 million)
The Profit before tax* is expected at approximately DKK 5 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 5 million)
*The outlook on EBITDA and on Profit before tax is announced excluding potential adjustments on the fair value on the investment property.
Glunz & Jensen plans to announce its annual report for 2024 on March 19th, 2025.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
