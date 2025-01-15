Bitcoin Opportunity Fund To Raise $50M For Second Fund

(MENAFN- FinanceWire) Boston, Massachusetts, January 15th, 2025, FinanceWire

Following the Success of its First Fund, Team Launches Fund II to Help High Net-Worth Investors Capitalize on Growth in the Bitcoin Ecosystem

The Bitcoin Opportunity Fund , a hedge fund seeking to generate higher risk-adjusted returns through diversification into the Bitcoin ecosystem, has announced its intention to raise $50 million for its second fund, Fund II.

Following the success of its first fund, Fund II plans to capitalize on the team's access to larger deal flow across public and private Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent companies, including public and private equities and special situations.

Investments in the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund are open only to (i)“accredited investors,” as that term is defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and (ii)“qualified clients,” as that term is defined in Rule 205-3 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

About the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund

The Bitcoin Opportunity Fund's seasoned investment team invests in public and private opportunities in the Bitcoin Ecosystem. It seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns by diversifying across this rapidly growing asset class.

Investors can learn more at