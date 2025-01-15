Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee Meeting Convenes In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Assistant Undersecretary of the of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani and HE Head of Deployment Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in the caretaker of Afghanistan Mohammad Ameen Anees co-chaired the Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee Meeting, held in Doha on Wednesday.

The committee discussed the latest developments in the labour sector between the two countries, alongside other relevant matters outlined in the agenda.