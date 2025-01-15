IC Mobile Reports 40% Increase In Short Code Volume Amid Significant Increase In Month-Over-Month Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC Group (11197894 Canada Ltd.) is pleased to announce that its mobile messaging division, IC Mobile, has reported significant growth in message volume, driven by the rapid onboarding of over 75 new SMS short codes (a unique, short phone number used for sending and receiving text and multimedia messages) during the months of October and November, 2024. This expansion represents a significant increase in new customer activations and revenue. IC Mobile has recorded a 70% month-over-month increase in message volume for November, 2024, bolstered by the heightened activity around Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events.

“IC Mobile is well-positioned for growth in the Canadian market with our new cloud-based messaging gateway, designed for highly redundant and secure data processing,” said Chris McGarrigle, SVP of IC Mobile.“Our commitment to innovation is paying off, with consistent onboarding of new customer short codes and sustained growth in messaging volume which translates directly to topline revenue.”

November's messaging traffic saw a significant boost compared to October, highlighting the scalability of IC Mobile's operations. This growth translates into recurring revenue gains, a key metric for the investor community, particularly within the rapidly expanding Marketing Technology (MarTech) industry.

“We've been deeply committed to investing in IC Mobile's product solutions,” said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group.“The explosive message volume growth in November underscores the effectiveness of our strategy and sets the stage for accelerated expansion and revenue growth of our messaging business in Canada.”

