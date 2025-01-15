Pioneering The Future: Carta Healthcare Wins BIG Innovation Award For Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Acknowledged for its clinical data abstraction platform, Carta Healthcare showcases its leadership in shaping the future

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare ® , whose mission is to ignite healthcare improvement by unlocking the power of clinical data, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a winner in the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Selected from hundreds of global submissions, Carta Healthcare's clinical data abstraction solution was celebrated for its groundbreaking impact on healthcare innovation.

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to spotlight Carta Healthcare as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact."

Clinical data abstraction is essential for hospitals to improve patient care, demonstrate quality, and comply with regulations. Unfortunately, manual clinical data abstraction methods historically have been labor-intensive, time-consuming, and expensive while failing to consistently produce the highest-quality data.

Carta Healthcare combines the power of AI technology with expert human abstractors to abstract data and insights that act as catalysts for healthcare transformation. Health systems and hospitals using the Carta Healthcare platform can lower their data abstraction costs by more than 50%, reduce per case abstraction time by two-thirds, and achieve an average 98%-99% Inter-Rater Reliability (IRR), a measure of data abstraction consistency and dependability.

"Innovation is what enables healthcare organizations to solve their biggest challenges and find new ways to provide better care for individuals and patient populations," said Carta Healthcare CEO, Brent Dover. "This award reflects the creativity, dedication, and vision of the Carta Healthcare team, as well as our commitment to delivering solutions that inspire progress and improve the world around us."

Since its inception in 2011, the BIG Innovation Awards have spotlighted industry leaders pushing the boundaries of creativity, measurable results, and global influence. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results, and overall impact in their selections. Past winners include Fortune 500 companies and trailblazing organizations such as Google, IBM, and Amazon, underscoring the elite nature of this accolade.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards, visit \awards\big-innovation-awards .

About Carta Healthcare:

Abstracting data for clinical registries is labor-intensive, time-consuming, and costly. Carta Healthcare helps hospitals and health systems abstract data faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost with its clinical data abstraction platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and skilled expert abstractors to ensure the highest-quality data. Carta Healthcare's innovation has earned it multiple honors, including a Merit Award, a Pinnacle Award, and a BIG Innovation Award. The company recently acquired patient-matching software vendor Realyze Intelligence. Learn how Carta Healthcare applies the power of AI technology, combined with expert clinical data abstractors, to transform healthcare at

.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts :

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola for Carta Healthcare

[email protected]



Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

[email protected]

SOURCE Carta Healthcare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED