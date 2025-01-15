Gujarat Titans kickstart preparations for TATA IPL 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 15, 2025: Gujarat Titans have commenced their preparations for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a training camp in Surat.



Players like Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror and Arshad Khan have joined the team in the camp along with the coaches and support staff.



The 2022 champions built a strong 25-member squad in the mega auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year, with the acquisition of top players including South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, England's Jos Buttler, one of India’s leading fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Washington Sundar.



Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan were the retained players of Gujarat Titans.







MENAFN15012025005232011781ID1109093436