AIR INDIA LAUNCHES WEEKLONG APP FEST, OFFERS UP TO 20% OFF ON MOBILE APP BOOKINGS

Bengaluru, 15 December 2025: Air India today announced the launch of its first-ever App Fest, offering travellers exciting discounts and benefits when booking flights through the official Air India mobile app (iOS and Android).

The Air India App Fest is open from 0001 hours IST of 15 January to 2359 hours IST of 21 January 2025, with no restrictions on the travel dates. During the Air India App Fest, travellers can enjoy up to 20% off on fares by combining the following benefits:

• Up to 10% off with promo code: Travellers can apply the promo code ‘APPFEST’ during the booking flow when booking through the Air India mobile app to enjoy up to 10% off the all-inclusive fares.





• No Convenience Fees: Travellers can additionally save INR 399 of Convenience Fee on domestic bookings, as Air India has waived the Convenience Fee on mobile app bookings during the App Fest.

Other savings with payment offers

Air India has also enabled other discounts with multiple payment offers for travellers to choose from, helping them to unlock savings. Each bank offer has specific validity as detailed below, and is also available on Air India’s official website in addition to the mobile app. Travellers can apply either the App Fest code to get discounts or one of the payment offers below.

Bank Offer Promo Code

HDFC Bank

- Domestic Business Class: Flat ₹2,000 off DOMHDFC

- International: Flat ₹2,500 off (Americas, Europe & Australia) INTHDFC

Validity: 15-17 January 2025 on HDFC Bank Business Cards

ICICI Bank

- Domestic (Round Trip): Flat ₹750 off ICICI750

- International: Flat ₹2,500 off ICICI2500

- Business Class: Flat ₹3,000 off ICICI3000

Validity: 18-21 January 2025 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Federal Bank

- Domestic (Round Trip): Flat ₹750 off FED750

- International: Flat ₹2,500 off FED2500

- Business Class: Flat ₹3,000 off FED3000

Validity: Valid on all days, on Federal Bank Credit Cards

BOBCARD

- Domestic (Round Trip): Flat ₹500 off BOBDOM500

- International: Flat ₹2,000 off BOBINT2000

Validity: 16-17 January 2025 on BOBCARD (Credit Cards)



Air India’s website and mobile app also accept other modes of payment without the additional discount, including all major debit or credit cards issued by banks in or outside of India, RuPay cards, and payment wallets.





