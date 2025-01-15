Highland Copper Awards Front-End Engineering And Design (Feed) Packages To DRA Global

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the awarding of the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contracts for both the Mine Engineering and the Process Engineering of its flagship Copperwood Project (the“Project” or“Copperwood”) to DRA Global (“DRA”), a leading multi-disciplinary engineering group.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of Highland Copper's fully permitted Copperwood Project. The selection of DRA Global reflects Highland Copper's commitment to working with globally recognized experts to ensure the successful and responsible execution of its operations. With a proven track record of excellence in mine and process plant engineering, DRA will provide detailed designs and specifications that will form the foundation of Copperwood's construction and operational phases.

“We are excited to partner with DRA Global on these critical FEED packages,” said Barry O'Shea, CEO of Highland Copper.“DRA's expertise in designing and optimizing mining operations aligns well with our vision of building an efficient and environmentally responsible project. This collaboration is a key step in advancing Copperwood toward a construction decision.”

Pierre Julien, President of DRA Americas, commented,“We are pleased to support the Copperwood Project, which provides an excellent opportunity to leverage DRA's extensive expertise in copper mine design and process plant design. This collaboration highlights our dedication to delivering tailored engineering solutions and project management while working closely with Highland Copper to achieve their project objectives.”

The Company has adopted a phased approach to engineering with the initial step of finalizing design criteria for critical areas and assessing key opportunities to improve the Project. The FEED work will focus on optimizing and advancing the mine and process design, with continued consideration for minimizing environmental impact. As part of the FEED process, Highland Copper will finalize the Project's capital cost estimates and development schedule, paving the way for a construction decision.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“HI” and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“HDRSF.”

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ at .

About DRA Global

DRA Global is an international engineering, project delivery, and operations management group specializing in the mining, minerals processing, and metals sectors. With a global footprint and extensive expertise, DRA delivers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. In the Americas, DRA has been instrumental in delivering numerous successful mining projects, offering a blend of innovative design and a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to:(i) the anticipated delivery of detailed designs and specifications for the Copperwood Project by DRA; (ii) the Company's phased approach to engineering; and (iii) the anticipated results the FEED work, including its importance in leading to a construction decision. There is no guarantee that the FEED work will be completed as anticipated, that the FEED work will result in finalized capital costs or development schedule or lead to a positive construction decision. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

