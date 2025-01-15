Garmin Expands ECG App To Customers In Australia And The European Union

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The ECG App is Garmin's first smartwatch feature categorized as a medical device in Australia and the European Union, and we are thrilled to offer this revolutionary tool to more customers as another way to stay on top of their health. During the early stages of AFib, it's common for symptoms to be infrequent, making it difficult to detect in a clinical setting. With the ECG App, customers can conveniently take an ECG recording when they want and optionally create a report of their results to share with their doctor later."

-Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales When customers take an ECG, the ECG App uses sensors on a compatible Garmin smartwatch to record the electrical signals that control how their heart beats. The ECG App then analyzes that recording to detect signs of AFib. Additionally, users have the option to sync their ECG App results to Garmin Connect. Through the Garmin Connect app, customers can view their history of ECG App results and create reports that can be shared with a healthcare provider.

Following the recent achievement of regulatory authorizations in the European Union and Australia, the ECG App is now available for customers in these regions and requires the latest version of the Garmin Connect app and smartwatch software before use. Garmin intends to continue to expand its portfolio of products supporting the ECG App and launch it in new regions in-line with necessary regulatory approval.

For more information on the ECG App and how to set it up, visit Garmin/ECG . Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the health and wellness industry. Committed to developing smart watches and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives,

1 The ECG app is capable of recording an ECG similar to a Lead I ECG and detecting the presence of atrial fibrillation or normal sinus rhythm. The ECG app is only intended for adults aged 22 years and over. The ECG app is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. If atrial fibrillation is detected, consult a doctor. If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular conditions, do not rely on the notification of the device and consult a doctor. Always follow the instructions for use. The ECG app is not available in all regions and is only available on select Garmin smartwatches with the latest version of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and watch software. See Garmin/ECG for availability and full instructions for use. The ECG app is a Class IIa medical device under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) (EU) 2017/745. 2 Visit Garmin/ECG

for a full list of compatible devices.

