Qatari banks maintain profitability, resilience, says S&P Global

(MENAFN) Qatari banks are projected to remain profitable, supported by robust capital levels and sufficient liquidity, according to the latest report from S&P Global Ratings. Researchers predict that this positive trend will persist, with net interest margins experiencing only a slight decline due to reductions in interest rates.



While external debt accounts for approximately one-third of domestic credit, the completion of major infrastructure projects is expected to reduce the need for additional funding.



Additionally, the Qatari government’s steadfast support for the banking sector reduces the potential risks associated with external debt outflows, even if geopolitical tensions intensify.



The report noted, “Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are high but we currently do not expect a full-scale regional conflict, and we anticipate macroeconomic conditions in Qatar will remain broadly stable.”



Experts also highlighted the significant growth in Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and its positive impact on the non-hydrocarbon economy, which is likely to drive credit growth in the coming years.

