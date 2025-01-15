Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Wednesday higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock opened on Wednesday at 9,731.19 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.16 percent, or 15.33 points, from the previous day's close. This uptick came after a slight dip earlier in the week, offering a bit of recovery for the market. The BIST 100 index's performance is closely watched as an indicator of the country's broader economic health.



On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index ended the day with a minor decline of 0.18 percent, closing at 9,715.86 points. Despite the small drop, the day's trading volume was substantial, reaching 99 billion Turkish liras, or about USD2.88 billion. This high level of activity shows that market participants were still engaged, even as the index faced slight headwinds.



In the foreign exchange market, the Turkish lira showed some volatility on Wednesday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.5030, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.5570. The GBP/TRY rate was recorded at 43.3400, indicating ongoing fluctuations in the value of the Turkish currency against major foreign currencies.



In commodity markets, the price of gold remained strong at USD2,681.40 per ounce, reflecting continued demand for the precious metal. Brent crude oil prices were stable at around USD79.75 per barrel, as global energy markets showed resilience despite economic uncertainties. These price trends in both gold and oil are key factors influencing the broader economic outlook in Türkiye.

