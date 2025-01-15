Financial Literacy In Schools Tops Priority List: NFEC Poll Highlights Critical Gaps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) People want to focus on teaching personal finance more than all other subjects combined. This survey highlights the urgent need to prioritize education in our school systems.” - Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A recent survey conducted by the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) with 1,200 participants across the United States reveals critical gaps in high school curricula. The majority of respondents agreed that schools are failing to adequately prepare youth for the financial and life challenges of the modern world and personal finance should be taught in schools.



Key findings include:

.Strong support for implementing policies mandating financial education in schools.

.A consensus that personal finance is the subject high schools should prioritize teaching more.

.The majority believe that financial education should begin at middle school or earlier.



Poll Methodology



The poll was conducted using organic sampling, a sampling methodology that operates on a delivery framework called Random Device Engagement (RDE). This approach engages participants through randomized interactions with digital devices, ensuring a representative and diverse sample population while reducing bias.



The survey was conducted between December 26th, 2024, and January 2nd, 2025.



View full survey results here.



Survey Data & Comments



Do you support implementing policies that mandate financial education in schools?



.'Yes' or 'Definitely Yes': 75.75%

.Maybe: 18.42%

.'No' or 'Definitely No': 5.83%



At what education level should financial literacy be introduced in schools?



.Elementary School: 23.33%

.Middle School: 38.83%

.High School: 30.58%

.College: 6.00%

.It should not be introduced in schools: 1.25%



"People overwhelmingly support implementing policies that mandate financial education in schools," said the NFEC CEO Vince Shorb. "They also believe this education should start early, most favoring implementation at the middle school level or earlier."



Do you believe high schools are teaching subjects that adequately prepare students for the challenges of modern life?



.'No' or 'Definitely No': 65.67%

.Maybe: 20.50%

.'Yes' or 'Definitely Yes': 13.83%



Do you believe schools do enough to prepare students for real-world financial challenges?



.'No' or 'Definitely No': 73.17%

.Maybe: 14.58%

.'Yes' or 'Definitely Yes' 12.25%



"People do not believe high schools are teaching subjects that adequately prepare students for the challenges of modern life, nor do they prepare students for real-world financial challenges," said NFEC CEO Vince Shorb. "It's time for the education system to listen to the wants of the masses and implement meaningful changes."



Which subject do you think high schools should focus on teaching more?



.Personal Finance: 62.33%

.Math: 19.17%

.Science: 6.75%

.Literature: 4.58%

.Social Studies: 4.50%

.Foreign Language: 2.67%



"People want schools to focus on teaching personal finance more than all other subjects combined," said NFEC CEO Vince Shorb. "This overwhelming demand highlights the urgent need to prioritize financial education in our school systems. The public recognizes that personal finance is a foundational life skill, essential for preparing students to navigate the complexities of the modern world and achieve long-term financial stability."



As an IACET Accredited provider, the National Financial Educators Council offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Their social impact mission includes gathering empirical evidence to empower and support financial wellness initiatives throughout the U.S. and around the world. The NFEC spearheads the United for Financial Literacy campaign to promote financial education nationwide.

