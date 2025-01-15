Inorganic Salts Market Forecasted For Major Expansion By 2031 LANXESS AG, Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inorganic Salts Overview

Increase in usage of dietary supplements and rise in applications of inorganic salts drive the growth of the global inorganic salts market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a report titled“Inorganic Salts Market by Insulation Material (Sodium Salts, Magnesium Salts, Calcium Salts, Potassium Salts, and Ammonium Salts) and End-use (Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Rubber Processing, Food, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” The report highlights that the global inorganic salts market, valued at $92.2 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $150.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Request PDF Brochure:Market Drivers and Opportunities- Growth Drivers: Increased use of dietary supplements and the broadening applications of inorganic salts.- Challenges: Environmental and health concerns limit growth potential.- Opportunities: Rising demand for antacids offers lucrative market prospects.Segment HighlightsBy Type:- Sodium Salts: Dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of the market, owing to their extensive industrial applications.- Calcium Salts: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% due to their vital role in bone health.By Application:- Agriculture: Held over 40% of the market share in 2020, driven by the use of inorganic salts in enhancing soil nutrients.- Pharmaceuticals: Anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0%, fueled by the need for stable and bioavailable sodium salts in medicines.Regional Insights- Asia-Pacific: Leading market in 2020, with over 40% share, followed by North America. The region is also forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6%, driven by robust demand from China, India, and ASEAN countries.Key Market Players- Eastman Chemical Company- BEHN MEYER- GFS Chemicals, Inc.- Lanxess- Lenntech- LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.- Merck KGaA- Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.- Emerald Performance Materials- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.This report provides detailed insights into market trends, challenges, and growth opportunities, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.