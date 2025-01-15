India's First Urban Public Transport Ropeway Nears Completion, Trial To Begin Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 15 (IANS) The first urban public ropeway project in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi is rapidly progressing, with three out of its five stations almost ready for trial runs. The wire has been successfully pulled on the pillars of the ropeway, and the stations at Cantt, Vidyapeeth, and Rathyatra are nearly complete. The trial phase is set to begin within a month and will last for approximately 1.5 months, allowing time to address any remaining deficiencies.

The ropeway, a major infrastructure project initiated by Prime Narendra Modi, was launched with the foundation stone being laid on March, 2023.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore, the project is a dream for the Prime Minister, aimed at easing urban transport and providing an eco-friendly solution for the bustling city of Varanasi.

Kaushalraj Sharma, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, stated, "The work is almost complete, but it will take some time. Three stations are nearly finished, and the trial will begin within a month, with the entire project likely to be completed within six months."

The second phase of the ropeway, which covers additional stations, is expected to be finished by May. Significant progress has been made on the Girijaghar station, while construction at Godaulia station is set to begin soon.

However, due to limited space at Godaulia, the final station will be constructed on the ground, covering about 450 square metres. A three-story station will be built, with the first floor serving as the passenger platform and the upper floors housing a shopping complex.

Designs for this space have been modified to accommodate more passengers, as the system is expected to handle around 6,000 commuters daily. The updated design includes two staircases for better passenger movement, replacing the earlier plan of four.

NHLML (National Highway Logistics Management Limited), the company responsible for executing the project, has confirmed that it has completed its work and is fully prepared for the upcoming trial run.

With this project, Varanasi is poised to become the first city in India to launch a public transport ropeway, revolutionising the way residents and tourists travel in the city.