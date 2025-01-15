(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Fracking Chemicals Fluids Projected to Grow Significantly, Reaching US$58.253 Billion by 2030 Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fracking Chemicals Fluids Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fracking chemicals fluids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81%, reaching a market size of in 2030 from US$41.897 billion in 2025.



The fracking chemicals fluids market is a specialized sector within the oil and gas industry, mainly focused on fracking or hydraulic fracturing chemical additives production and application. Hydraulic fracturing is a production technique for natural gas and oil from deep underground formations by injecting high-pressure fluid into rocks to create fractures. This method has gained wide momentum because it has proved effective for accessing unconventional resources, particularly from shale formations.

Fracking fluids comprise as much as 90% water and 9.5% sand or proppants, leaving only a percentage of chemical additives at 0.5%. These chemicals fulfill several important functions, such as property enhancements of the fluid, prevention of corrosion, control of the pH level, and decreased friction while pumping. Some common additives are biocides to inhibit bacterial growth, friction reducers to increase fluid flow, and stabilizers to prevent clay swelling in the wellbore. The actual composition of fracking fluids is highly customized depending on various geological characteristics of the target formation and operation requirements.

Rising demand for fracking chemicals

The market for fracking chemicals depends on several variables, such as global demand for energy, regulatory policies, and technological progress. Recently, greater attention has been given to developing more eco-friendly and less harmful chemical formulations in light of increased concerns over environmental implications. For instance, companies now use food-grade additives due to pressure from the public over the safety of regular fracking chemicals.

Regarding low water consumption and the carrying capacity of proppants, foam-based fracturing fluids are relatively new alternatives to water-based fluids. However, these alternatives also pose the challenge of maintaining stability within harsh reservoir conditions. Studies in nanotechnology and special surfactants are in progress to enhance performances and safety standards, which influences the market dynamics.

Segment analysis of the fracking chemicals fluids market:

The North American region will dominate the fracking chemicals fluids market during the forecast period.

The North American fracking chemicals fluids market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by the region's abundant shale gas and tight oil reserves. The U.S. is expected to lead the North American market share with other states like Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota, which are pivotal in expanding crude oil reserves through advanced fracking techniques. Substantial discovery and extension of proved reserves by the U.S. Energy Information Administration also contribute to market growth. The same is true for the Canadian market, as its contribution is also positively recorded with an increase in fracking activities in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. In addition, the industry is expanding with technological evolution. More operators are incorporating waterless fracking and eco-friendly chemicals into their work to drive recovery rates while taking care of the environment. The application of super-advanced fracking chemicals will rise to a certain extent by 2024, enabling companies to drive efficiency and minimize their operation costs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $41.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



