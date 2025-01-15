Proptivity Partners With BT Group, Virgin Media O2 And Vodafone To Transform Indoor 4G And 5G Connectivity Across The UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mikael Lundman, CEO at Proptivity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proptivity has announced partnerships with BT Group, Virgin O2, and Vodafone to revolutionise indoor mobile connectivity across the UK. This collaboration ensures robust, high-performance and 5G coverage within commercial properties, overcoming challenges posed by modern building materials and complex environments.

By investing its own capital (CAPEX) into cutting-edge infrastructure, Proptivity simplifies the integration of seamless mobile networks for property owners. Its neutral host model enables coverage for all network providers, allowing tenants, visitors, and consumers to stay connected regardless of their mobile operator.

The Proptivity solution delivers fast speeds, high reliability, and greater capacity while also reducing equipment needs and energy consumption. This approach cuts operational costs and minimises environmental impact, providing property owners with a sustainable, future-proof infrastructure that meets growing network demands.

Mikael Lundman, CEO of Proptivity, said:“Our partnerships with BT Group, which operates the EE mobile network, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone represent a significant step forward for indoor mobile connectivity in the UK. Together, we are delivering a neutral host solution that provides reliable and sustainable connectivity for all users. By simplifying connectivity for property owners, we are addressing the increasing demand for advanced networks and helping to shape the future of indoor mobile services.”

The joint effort between Proptivity and the UK's leading mobile network operators ensures enhanced mobile connectivity in even the most challenging indoor spaces. By tackling modern building design challenges head-on, this partnership supports businesses and individuals alike, enabling them to stay seamlessly connected.

With innovative infrastructure that prioritises sustainability and performance, Proptivity and its partners are setting a new standard for indoor mobile services in the UK.

-

About Proptivity

Proptivity was founded to deliver high-performance 4G and 5G services from multiple operators indoors, with a focus on simplifying connectivity for property owners and mobile operators. Our neutral host model is designed to address the specific challenges of modern buildings, ensuring that tenants, visitors, and the public benefit from seamless mobile connectivity. As buildings become more energy efficient, indoor coverage from the outside will decline. Proptivity's infrastructure provides a sustainable and efficient solution that allows all property owners and mobile operators to offer reliable 4G and 5G service across commercial properties, supporting smarter, more connected environments. Proptivity brings the Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) to enable a leading 4G and 5G infrastructure across the UK.

For more information, contact:

Mikael Lundman, CEO Proptivity, +46 76 115 21 00

Nic Budden, UK CEO Proptivity, +44 787 580 1054

Morgan Curby, CMO Proptivity, +46 763 35 07 64



Olivia Guy Jenkins

Bloxspring

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.