Trump prosecutor quits position

(MENAFN) U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw two cases against President-elect Donald Trump, has resigned following the submission of his final report, according to court documents filed on Saturday. The report includes findings related to Trump’s handling of classified documents.



The resignation was noted in a brief footnote in the court filing, which also mentioned that Smith’s final confidential report was submitted on January 7, 2025. He officially separated from the Department of Justice on January 10.



Smith led two of the four criminal cases brought against after his first presidency. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the classified documents case, has temporarily blocked the release of part of Smith's report until Monday.



Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to release the rest of Smith’s report, which covers Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.



Smith’s resignation comes just days before Trump’s inauguration on January 20, with Trump having previously stated that he would fire Smith immediately upon taking office. Despite facing legal challenges, Trump has maintained that the charges against him are unjust.



On Friday, Trump was sentenced in New York in the "hush money" case. While he will not face fines or imprisonment, the ruling classifies him as a felon under U.S. law.

