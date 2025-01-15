Zelensky Arrives In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Poland.

This was announced by the president's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov, Ukrinform reports.

“The President has arrived in Poland. He will soon meet with Prime Donald Tusk, then with President Andrzej Duda. There will also be a meeting the Ukrainian community and other events,” Nykyforov said.

As reported, this is Zelensky's third visit to Warsaw since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The previous two took place in April 2023 and July 2024.

Photo: President's Office