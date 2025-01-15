(MENAFN) Delegates of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party voted overwhelmingly against including a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir in their 2025 election manifesto. The vote took place during a conference in Riesa, Germany, on Saturday, as the party discussed its platform ahead of snap parliamentary next month.



Albrecht Glaser, a Bundestag member, had proposed a motion condemning Putin for failing to protect civilians in Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. However, 69% of delegates voted against the proposal. Instead, the party’s approved draft only briefly addresses the conflict, stating that the war in Ukraine has disrupted Europe's peaceful order. It also suggests that Ukraine should be a neutral state outside NATO and the EU, advocating for the restoration of unhindered trade with Russia.



The AfD, which is known for its anti-immigration stance, is the second-most popular party in Germany, and has often been criticized for echoing Russian viewpoints on the war. The party rejects the label of being "pro-Russian" and argues that continuing military support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia go against Germany’s national interests. In a recent discussion with Elon Musk, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel warned that the EU’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to dangerous escalation, even risking nuclear confrontation.

