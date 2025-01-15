Sri Lanka Add Second ODI Into Schedule Of Home Series Against Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Sri Lanka (SLC) said that in consultation with Cricket Australia it has added an extra ODI to its schedule of home series against Australia, which begins on January 29 with the first of two Tests in Galle.

The tour's original itinerary was of just one ODI alongside two Test matches, which are a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, with Australia booking its spot in the final against South Africa, to be played at Lord's in June.

Now, SLC said in a statement that it has revised its schedule, which will now see both teams compete in two Tests and as many ODIs, with Australia scheduled to arrive in the country on January 24, after having a pre-tour camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While the Galle International Cricket Stadium will host two Tests from January 29 to February 2 and February 6-10, Sri Lanka will face Australia in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 12, with the newly added 50-over game to be played at the same venue on February 14.

The extra ODI added to the schedule suits Australia very well in having some crucial preparation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, starting on February 19. Australia have won the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, aren't a part of the Champions Trophy for the very first time in the tournament's history after falling short of the qualification criteria in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup in India.

Australia have named Nathan McSweeney and Cooper Connolly in their Test squad, to be captained by Steve Smith, as Pat Cummins is unavailable due to the birth of his second child and an ankle soreness issue.