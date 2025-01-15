UK's Inflation Rate Drops To 2.5 Pct In December
1/15/2025 5:08:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
LONDON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The inflation rate, calculated by the consumer price index in the UK, fell to 2.5 percent last month, after reaching 2.6 pct in November, Official data showed on Wednesday.
The data, which was included in a report by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS), attributed this decline to a 0.6 pct decrease in hotel and restaurant prices, while clothing prices fell by 0.9 pct.
The prices of household services, including energy, rose on a monthly basis by 0.2 pct, and transportation prices rose by 0.5 pct, it added.
The bank of England considers 2 pct as the best inflation rate to allow the domestic economy to grow without affecting the incomes of British families. (end)
