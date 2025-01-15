Egyptian leader receives phone call from Biden to address ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi engages in a phone conversation with US Leader Joe Biden. During the call, they discuss the ongoing and intensive initiatives spearheaded by Egypt, the United States, and Qatar, aimed at brokering a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and facilitating the exchange of prisoners and detainees.



The Egyptian Presidency released a statement outlining that both leaders reviewed the latest developments in the negotiations, stressing the importance of maintaining momentum and resolving critical issues. They reiterated the need for all involved parties to work together to overcome obstacles, demonstrating the necessary flexibility and commitment to finalizing a peace agreement.



Leader El-Sisi emphasizes the immediate need for a ceasefire to end the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



He calls for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and urges a solution that avoids further escalation of the conflict, warning of the dire consequences that an expanded war would have for the region.

