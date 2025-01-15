(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's unveils an ambitious plan to attract $16 billion in private by 2026. Vice of Carlos González announced this strategy to boost economic growth and competitiveness. The plan builds on Peru's recent economic performance and favorable conditions.



In 2024, Peru prioritized public investment and improved investor confidence. This approach led to $2 billion in private sector concessions. González calls this the "sowing stage" for future growth. The country's economy grew by 3.1% in 2024, rebounding from a contraction in 2023.



Peru aims to attract $8 billion in investment in both 2025 and 2026. This target aligns with the goal of achieving 5-6% annual growth rates. Officials believe these rates will significantly impact population welfare. The strategy emphasizes improving competitive conditions to draw productive investment.







Key sectors for investment include mining, infrastructure, energy, and transportation. Major projects like the $3.5 billion Chancay deepwater port are already underway. This China-backed initiative aims to boost trade and economic activity.



Peru's fiscal policy supports this investment drive. The government plans to reduce its deficit in 2025-2026 to comply with fiscal rules. Improved tax collection, seen in December 2024's 26% increase, supports this goal.

Peru Aims for $16 Billion in Private Investment by 2026

However, challenges remain. Political uncertainty, especially with upcoming 2026 elections, could impact investor confidence. External factors like global economic conditions and demand from major trading partners also pose risks.



Despite these challenges, Peru's strategy reflects a commitment to economic growth through private investment. The government's focus on competitiveness and fiscal discipline aims to create a stable environment for investors.







