A Stowaway Hidden In The Plane's Wheel Survives Over 2-Hour Flight To Miami
1/15/2025 3:14:54 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A man hiding in the plane's landing gear” Landed at another airport after a journey of hours.
A stowaway hidden in the landing gear compartment of a plane survived a flight from Guatemala to Miami.
The man was seen in a video sitting on the tarmac by an American airlines plane as he looked dazed while ground crew personnel gave him water.
Wearing jeans, a T-shirt, jacket, and boots, he appeared otherwise unharmed in the footage, attributed to the social media page“Only In Dade”.
The US customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency confirmed the man is 26-years-old and was taken to hospital after surviving the two-and-a-half-hour trip from Guatemala City to Miami.
“Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft,” CBP said in a statement.
“This incident remains under investigation.”
