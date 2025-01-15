A Stowaway Hidden In The Plane's Wheel Survives Over 2-Hour Flight To Miami

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A man hiding in the plane's landing gear” Landed at another airport after a journey of hours.

A stowaway hidden in the landing gear compartment of a plane survived a flight from Guatemala to Miami.



The man was seen in a sitting on the tarmac by an American plane as he looked dazed while ground crew personnel gave him water.



Wearing jeans, a T-shirt, jacket, and boots, he appeared otherwise unharmed in the footage, attributed to the social page“Only In Dade”.



The US and Border Protection (CBP) agency confirmed the man is 26-years-old and was taken to hospital after surviving the two-and-a-half-hour trip from Guatemala City to Miami.

“Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft,” CBP said in a statement.

“This incident remains under investigation.”

