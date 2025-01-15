HP Governor Bats For Combating Drug Addiction Through Community Efforts

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 15 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday emphasised the importance of combating drug addiction through community efforts.

"Inspired by Prime Narendra Modi's vision, I initiated an anti-drug campaign in Himachal Pradesh a year ago. While progress has been gradual, the successful execution of this sports-based awareness programme reflects positive momentum," said the Governor while presiding over the concluding ceremony of the month-long 'Khel Khilao -- Nasha Bhagao' campaign organised by Arki Welfare Society in Arki in Solan district.

He stressed that such initiatives could only succeed if kept free from political influences.

Recognising the pivotal role of women in this movement, he called them the strongest force to lead the fight against drug addiction.

Reflecting on the rich legacy of the state as a land of valour, he expressed concern that drug addiction among the youth could compromise national security by weakening future generations.

The Governor urged the Panchayati Raj representatives to actively contribute to the cause, including seeking police support against drug abuse.

He emphasised the need for a collective approach, involving government efforts, societal awareness and cultural connection, to safeguard and enhance the rich traditions and values of the state.

The Governor expressed appreciation for this unique and impactful initiative that combines the power of sports with a strong message to combat the social evil of substance abuse.

He commended the Arki Welfare Society for their dedication to making the campaign a success.

He highlighted the importance of sports not just as a means to encourage athletic talents but also as an effective tool to steer the youth away from the menace of drugs.

Expressing concern, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu last week said Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases have risen by 340 per cent in one decade, escalating from approximately 500 cases in 2012 to 2,200 cases in 2023. Additionally, the percentage of cases involving heroin has doubled, rising from 29 per cent in 2020 to 50 per cent in 2024.

CM Sukhu was speaking virtually at the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He emphasised the state's commitment to combating the escalating drug crisis. He said there is a troubling trend towards synthetic drugs, which are not only more potent and addictive but also harder to control due to their chemical composition.

CM Sukhu emphasised the necessity of a comprehensive approach to tackling drug trafficking, particularly in interstate border areas, which have become hotspots for illicit activities.