Sinthan-Kishtwar Road Opened For 'Chain-Linked Tare Lmvs'

Sub-divisional magistrate Kokernag in an order stated the road is open only for“chain-linked tare light motor vehicles” as reported by the general engineer of NHIDCL.

As per the advisory vehicles will be allowed to move between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, provided weather remains clear. Traffic and SHO Larnoo have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the timings and seize any vehicle violating the directive.

