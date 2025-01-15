Sinthan-Kishtwar Road Opened For 'Chain-Linked Tare Lmvs'
Date
1/15/2025 1:12:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The authorities on Wednesday allowed movement of light motor vehicles with anti-skid chains on the Sinthan-Kishtwar road after it remained closed due to recent snowfall.
Sub-divisional magistrate Kokernag in an order stated the road is open only for“chain-linked tare light motor vehicles” as reported by the general engineer of NHIDCL.
As per the advisory vehicles will be allowed to move between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, provided weather remains clear. Traffic Police and SHO Larnoo have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the timings and seize any vehicle violating the directive.
