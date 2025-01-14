How Crypto Investing Has Changed Since The Authorization Of Spot Bitcoin Etfs
Date
1/14/2025 11:08:15 PM
Bitcoin spot ETFs have significantly changed how investors
perceive crypto investments
since their
debut
on January 11 last year. The introduction of these funds not only expanded access to the market but also contributed to a dramatic surge in Bitcoin's value, driving it to unprecedented levels as billions of dollars flowed into the funds. Let's take a closer look at how they've impacted the market since their debut.
Simplified bitcoin
investing
Bitcoin spot ETFs have made crypto investing more straightforward and accessible. Traditionally, purchasing Bitcoin required setting up a crypto wallet and buying the asset on a crypto exchange. With Bitcoin ETFs, investors can use their regular brokerage accounts, similar to how they would trade any...
